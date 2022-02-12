Gazebo Gazette

In a release from Southern Miss (USM Athletics), the university will end its membership with Conference USA June 30, 2022. An original member since 1995, USM first told the C-USA in December of their intentions not to participate after the current school year.

They wanted to ensure an amicable separation and that the remaining C-USA members had complete and competitive schedules for the sports in which the departing schools competed.

“Since then, the University has clearly and consistently repeated its intentions to the conference. The University has from the outset expressed its desire to work with Conference USA to achieve an amicable separation, including offering to cooperate to ensure that all remaining conference members had complete competitive schedules for those sports in which the University competes. Conference USA has so far refused to discuss any such arrangement with the University,” said Southern Miss Athletics in a statement.

Conference USA said in a statement Friday night that all college leagues and their members have agreed-upon bylaws and contractual obligations during times of realignment.

“We have chosen not to engage publicly, but have communicated with our member institutions and expect them to meet those obligations,” C-USA said.

In the fall, they had announced they’d be joining the Sun Belt by July 2023, along with FCS powerhouse James Madison.

(Associated Press contributed to the article)