by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After the Harrison County Board of Supervisors took the request off the table on the Monday, February 14, 2022 meeting at the county courthouse in Biloxi, they unanimously approved granting an easement to the West Harrison Water & Sewer District. The appeal was made by the district for water, sewer, and utility purposes on the northwest corner of Lobouy and Cuevas DeLisle Roads in rural Pass Christian.

When questions were asked about the inquiry, District 3 Supervisor Dr. Marlin Ladner stated the district “was asking for forgiveness” on the easement.

Additionally, advertisement was authorized for the Cuevas DeLisle bridge replacement project; which should be completed soon according to county officials.

In other action, the Supervisors approved travel for a firefighter; Cameron Ladner, to attend the Nurse-to-Paramedic bridge program in Omaha, Nebraska; which the cost was just under $6,000. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan spoke highly of the individual and the program.

The board asked Sullivan if there was any signed commitment whereby Board Attorney Tim Holleman told the supervisors that this had not been implemented yet. “We have invested in his education,” expressed Dr. Ladner, who felt the board needed to have a commitment in the future.

Finally, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reported there were currently 798 inmates in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center along with 35 federal inmates before the board adjudicated submission of the Fiscal Year 2023 Occupant Protection Grant for the Sheriff’s Department. The amount of the grant was $88,493.

Before adjourning, the Supervisors authorized the transfer of $66,089 from the general fund to the state grant fund as an annual match for the Mississippi Department of Transportation litter grant.

(Photo by WLOX-TV)