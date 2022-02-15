by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Sunday evening, the Harrison County Fire Rescue, Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), and the Long Beach Fire Department responded to a call on Johnson Road in Long Beach. With eight trucks and seventeen firefighters, the structure fire consumed the property.

Two people escaped the residence and one had to be taken to a local hospital. This was confirmed to be the property of prominent Harrison County attorney; Herbert J. Stelly.

“No cause has been determined yet,” stated Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. “This was a big house, but it would be premature to make a guess until the investigation is conducted.”

Stelly has handled numerous high profile contract cases in the state of Mississippi.

According to officials, the house was totaled.

(Photos from Harrison County Fire Rescue)