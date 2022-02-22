by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

At the February membership meeting held on Valentines Day, a packed house of Pass Christian Historical Society members took a path down memory lane with Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty. Mayor Rafferty regaled the enthusiastic audience with tales from his youth and then told them what it was like to be mayor of The Pass.

In his youth Mayor Rafferty enjoyed playing sports, fishing and other outside activities. He offered stories that involved successful fishing adventures, fun baseball exploits and the time he played against former D’Iberville and NFL star quarterback Reggie Collier.

The Rafferty family has lived in The Pass for generations and produced a number of public servants, the mayor’s father was the town Doctor as well as it’s mayor, his brother Rory was on the Pass Christian Board of Alderman and his other brother Donald served as City Attorney for Bay St. Louis.

The Mayor concluded by listing his accomplishments while only being in office for a little over seven months: the renovation of Church Park, passage of $57 million dollar project in west Pass Christian, direly needed repairs at Pass Estates and numerous other successes.

Rafferty expressed his love for Pass Christian and his aspirations of bringing the City back to it’s heydays of the late 1960’s when the City was a thriving town with profitable businesses, popular youth sports programs and a great place to raise a family.

In conclusion, he asked for input directly from the audience and stated that he was always available to listen. The audience responded with a hearty and robust round of applause.