by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian School District honored the Pirates football program with an awards ceremony on Wednesday, February 9. Following a banquet meal, the coaching staff recognized members of the varsity football program with special awards.

The players selected first team All-Region 8-4A included Offensive MVP QB Kameron White, WR Terry Patton, OL Drake Pond, DL Bryson Adams, LB Xavian Chamberlain, DB Jaylin Acker, and K Davon Klein. The second team selections were Jayden Acker, Aden Purchner, Thomas Gorman, and Anthony James.

The Offensive MVP was presented to Kam White while Xavian Chamberlain collected the Defensive MVP. The Special Teams Award was given to Davon Klein and the Pirate Award was presented to Harley Blanton and Thomas Gorman.

The Ironman Award was merited by Jayden Acker while Aiden Dedeaux was presented the Newcomer of the Year Award. The Offensive Line Award was given to Drake Pond and Jacquez Alexander took home the Offensive Back Award.

Terry Patton earned the Wide Receiver Award while Bryson Adams collected the Defensive Lineman Award. Aden Purchner was presented the Linebacker Award and Jaylin Acker was given the Defensive Back Award.

The banquet and ceremony was held at the Pass Christian Middle School cafeteria.

(All Photos by Joseph W. Gex II)