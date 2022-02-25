by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

From an anonymous source dated on Tuesday, February 23, Pass Christian Building Code Department Head Tom Duffy submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Jimmy Rafferty effective March 25, 2022. In the letter, Duffy stated that he “appreciated the opportunity given by the city and please let him know how he can help during the transition period.”

Duffy gave no reason for his unexplained resignation. This will make the third resignation of top Pass Christian City officials since this new administrative came to office in July 2021.