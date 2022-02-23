Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) Sophomore Alexandra “Alex” Bujan was named as the Cecil R. Ruddock Veterans of Foreign Affairs (VFW) Post 5931 winner of the 2021 Voice of Democracy program. Alex was the recipient of this award based on her patriotic essay entitled “America, Where Do We Go from Here” submitted in October, 2021.

The Cecil R. Ruddock VFW Post 5931 is based out of Pass Christian.

Alex explained the reason behind her interest to participate in this contest, “I wrote this essay to inspire and encourage people, especially my generation, to begin working on ways and seizing every opportunity to improve and achieve a better democracy from what we are experiencing in our society today.”

Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW’s) premier scholarship program. Each year, nearly 57,000 high school students vie for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives.

Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. The 2021 theme was “America, Where Do We Go from Here.”