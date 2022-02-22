Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce celebrates February’s Black History Month by introducing the “Footprints to the Future” video campaign.

The campaign was designed to highlight African American Chamber members in business by having each participant reflect on the past, talk about how they are leading in the present and share how they are looking towards the future.

The “Footprints to the Future” campaign will highlight four to five Black Chamber members throughout February. Participants so far include Alexis Williams, Owner of Aloha Glamour, Dorothy Roberts, Owner of Robin’s Nest in the Pass and Roberts Place Café, Carmelita Scott, Chair of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber’s Diversity Council, and Tori Bishop, Owner of Gulf Coast Mom.

Each participant submitted videos reflecting on what Black leaders influenced them in the past, how they are contributing and leading in the present and what they would like to see change within the Black business community in the future.

“Our intention in creating this campaign was to provide a forum for our members to voice how they feel about Black history, as it relates to us on a local and more personal level”, said the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director, Ashley Butsch. “We are always trying to find new meaningful ways to incorporate our members each month.”

Black History Month’s “Footprints to the Future” video campaign will be featured on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mscoastchamber. For more information about joining the Chamber, contact us at 228-604-0014.