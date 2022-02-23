by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Growing up as teammates in prep baseball playing for the legendary Mark Ross at Long Beach High School; both Rus Badeaux and Shane Rutledge probably would not have imagined they would be promoted to top administration jobs in the school district later on in life.

At Tuesday’s February 15 school board meeting, the Long Beach School District announced Badeaux would be the next principal of Thomas Reeves Elementary and Rutledge take over the Athletic Director position for the entire school district.

Previously, Badeaux was the athletic director for 3 years during his 23 year career, working in Long Beach. The principal-elect started teaching at Long Beach High School in 1999 by coaching Girls Soccer and Fast Pitch Softball.

Moving up into administration ranks, Badeaux was the Assistant Principal at the High School for two years then became Principal of Harper McCaughan Elementary for three more.

While both were Long Beach Bearcats graduates in 1991, Rutledge took a little different path. Playing baseball at William Carey College under successful coach Bobby Halford, the catcher graduated in 1996 where he taught and coached at Harrison Central from 1997-2000.

Leaving this job, Rutledge went into the private sector for eight years until returning to Long Beach athletics in 2008.

Ross hired Rutledge as an assistant for five years until taking over the high school head baseball coaching duties for the next seven years while teaching biology, chemistry and physical science in the classroom.

Finally, Rutledge was chosen by the school board to take over as transportation director for the last three years.

With strong ties and family roots, the Long Beach School District will keep these positions in house.