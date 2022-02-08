Gazebo Gazette

After winning the Class II Regionals to earn a spot in the MHSAA State Tournament at Fannin Lanes in Brandon, the Long Beach Lady Bearcats easily took home the title by an overall score of 2274. The total was 56 points better than the runner-up.

Long Beach was led by state medalist Lilly Sprinkle with an overall score of 528. Additionally, teammate Katelyn Schroeder made the All-State team finishing with a 481 total.

Sprinkle was on the 2021 All-State team but placed fourth with 516 overall.

The boys competed in the tournament and a total of 2512 for third place.

Both Bearcats squads have finished in the top five at the state bowling tournament the past three years.