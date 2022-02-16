by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After the recess was called open at the Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Long Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, a new Board of Trustees member was appointed to the school district. A lifelong resident of Long Beach and Sweet Street Mississippi Southeast Regional Sales Manager; Scott Rishel, was appointed by the Board of Aldermen as a member of the Long Beach School District.

Last week, the city conducted nine interviews to determine the candidate to fill the 5-year term; which will expire March 2022. Debra Cook was the school board member that held the seat.

Cook, Rishel and seven other candidates applied for the position in the school district as there is a new member term each year, according to the Mississippi law. Long Beach City Attorney Steve Simpson advised the Board of Aldermen the statute explained the position should be filled for a municipality, the first week of February.

Rishel has been married for 24 years and is father to three children in the Long Beach School District. Additionally, he was a 1990 graduate of Long Beach High School and is current chairperson for the Board of Trustees of the First United Methodist Church in Long Beach.

Rishel volunteers for the Long Beach High School Tennis team while being involved in several school activities.

Ward 1 Alderman Patrick Bennett and Ward 4 Alderman Timothy McCaffrey, Jr. recused themselves for the school board vote, but Rishel was unanimously approved from the board.