Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Michael Floyd Wilson; aka “Pretty Boy Floyd,” after he broke out of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County on Saturday. It’s his second prison escape in four years.

According to Sheriff Peterson, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at approximately 12:29 pm, Harrison County Dispatch received information of an alleged car–jacking that occurred on Vestry Road in Jackson County. The information released was a White Male driving a Blue Buick Lacrosse bearing Mississippi Tags, who took the victim’s car by force.

At approximately 12:51 pm Harrison County Deputies located the vehicle on Highway 67 in Harrison County. Three minutes later deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of School Road at Success Road in the northern part of the county.

The Driver, immediately identified as Michael Floyd Wilson was taken into custody without incident and transferred to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

Michael Floyd Wilson will be held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility until transferred back to Mississippi Department of Corrections.

‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ was serving a life sentence for beating two men to death in 2014. Wilson beat Carmen Dale Edwards to death with a glass ashtray at an apartment in Biloxi. The next day, he attacked Kenneth Gibson with a hammer at a home in Gulfport.