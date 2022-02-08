Gazebo Gazette

On Monday, February 7, 2022, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Gary Rhoads in Gulfport on one felony count of Peeping Tom.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Deputies responded to an address on Windance Drive in Gulfport after receiving a complaint.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting party. The individuals stated they found a video recording camera on the outside of their bathroom window after being alerted by the spouse after noticing it from inside of the bathroom.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the neighbor identified as Rhoads had placed the camera on the outside of the bathroom window.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Rhoads arrest. The suspect was arrested at his residence on the warrant and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Gary Rhoads was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Felony Peeping Tom. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano pending his initial appearance.