Gazebo Gazette

Wade Alan Willard, Sr., of Perkinston, Mississippi was convicted by a jury last week at the Harrison County Courthouse for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Second District Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois presided over the trial and sentenced Willard to twelve (12) years to serve in prison day-for-day after a jury convicted the defense following deliberation for approximately thirty-five (35) minutes.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on December 19, 2018, a Narcotics Investigator with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Cuevas Delisle Road in Pass Christian after Willard crossed over the center line of the road.

Upon making the traffic stop, the investigator observed Willard extend his left arm out of the driver’s window and throw a white object into the grass. After securing Willard, the investigator recovered the item from the ground nearby Willard’s vehicle which was believed to be methamphetamine.

The item was sent to the Mississippi Crime Laboratory for testing which confirmed the item was methamphetamine was weighing approximately 3.27 grams.

The State prosecuted Willard as an enhanced, habitual offender. At sentencing, a representative from the Mississippi Department of Corrections testified that Willard has four (4) prior felony convictions: a 1998 conviction for transfer of a controlled substance; two (2) convictions in 2000 for transfer of a controlled substance; and one (1) conviction in 2015 for possession of a controlled substance.

After hearing the defendant’s criminal history, Judge Bourgeois sentenced Willard as a habitual offender meaning that he will not be eligible for any type of early release while he is serving the twelve (12) year sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.