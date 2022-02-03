Gazebo Gazette

Seven energetic, enthusiastic and engaged Sixth Graders from Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach will head to the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl, MS on February 12 to participate in the state-wide FIRST Lego League Competition. This marks the third year of participation for the Long Beach independent in the international competition, and Coast Episcopal School looks forward to this year’s competition, having brought home the Innovation Project Award in 2019.

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘Cargo Connect’, with teams re-imagining the global transportation system and exploring ways of improving how desired goods are accessed and delivered, making all communities more connected.

The opportunity to compete at the state level follows Coast Episcopal School’s success in the regional qualifier held as a virtual event two weeks ago. Coast Episcopal School entered two of the eight teams that participated in the regional event: the Robo-Raiders Team (comprised of sixth graders) and the Silly Seven Team (comprised of fifth and sixth graders). Both teams robots were judged on four aspects: 1) A Robotic Game, in which each team has two, five-minute attempts to solve as many missions as possible 2) Innovation Project – each team researched a topic and developed an innovative solution 3) Core Values – each team judged on its representation of First Lego League Core Values of Discovery, Impact, Innovation,

Inclusion, Teamwork and Fun! 4) Robot design – the teams’ code, design of the robot and overall game plan on how to “attack” the Robot Game.

At the regional qualifier, CES’ Robo-Raiders were awarded the “Robot Design Award” where, according to the judges, the team “used outstanding programming principles and solid engineering practices to develop a robot that is mechanically sound, durable, efficient and highly capable of performing challenge missions.” The team was then selected to advance to the Mississippi Lego League Championship, where the Long Beach Independent School’s team will be one of 21 participating in the competition.

Coast Episcopal School’s three-year participation in FIRST Lego League is overseen and directed by Will Ashley, Director of CES’ Seemann’s Makerspace. “First Lego League is a wonderful organization that helps students become more interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) by mixing robotics with real-world problems. Additionally, the competition provides the students with important life skills such as public speaking, collaboration, and how to deal with setbacks, all of which correlates well with the mission of our makerspace. Over the course of the season, our students have learned how to program a robot to solve complex missions, and they dove into the yearly theme, which led them to better understand problems that exist in our world and encouraged them to find innovative solutions. First Lego League provides a safe place for students to learn without consequence and reinforces the concept that a failure or setback is simply the next learning opportunity.” Ashley also praised Robotics Team Co-Coach Emily Anne Pertuit for her expertise that helped guide the CES Teams to their successes.

Students representing Coast Episcopal School on the Robo-Raiders Team are: Mary Swinton Harris, Amelia Edrington, Charlotte Nobile, Henrietta Doxey, Addie Wilson, Grace Johnson and Valentina Mossy.

Students representing Coast Episcopal School on the Silly Seven Team were: MCWingfield, Grey Wood, Piper Miller, Estelle Scenver, Lexi Lambert, London Ulmer and Parker Pace.

Coast Episcopal School has been dedicated to a life-long love of learning by developing the whole child – mind, body and spirit – and providing a joyful, unique and nurturing Judeo-Christian Community that inspires its students to imagine and create a better world.

