by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

There was one sure thing at Tuesday night’s MHSAA 5A South State Championship game in Long Beach: the Bearcats boys soccer team believed they would be playing for the state title on Saturday and they will. Long Beach won its fifth consecutive MHSAA 5A South State Championship over the West Jones Mustangs 2-0 for a chance to take home their second consecutive state title Saturday.

The Bearcats (16-2-1) will play against the New Hope Trojans at Brandon High School Stadium 6pm. Long Beach defeated Center Hill High School 3-1 in February 2021 for their first MHSAA 5A State Championship in school history for boys soccer.

“We knew it was going to be tough because it was South State and I told the guys that we needed to work on what we could work on,” said Long Beach Boys Soccer Coach Andee Wilbun. “I’m glad it turned out the way it did.”

Long Beach dominated most possessions throughout the game, even though there was no score at the end of the first half.

Sophomore Midfield Vincenzo Jeanfreau finally put the Bearcats on the scoreboard in the 35th minute driving down through defenders to record the first goal.

Four minutes later, Jeanfreau scored off a deflection for Long Beach’s second and final goal.

The Bearcats defense continued to push the ball past midfield while goalie Liam Sartin kept things secure for Long Beach.

Despite a few close games, Long Beach has not lost a game in 2022 and has only allowed one goal this year so far.