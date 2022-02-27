by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Beginning with a 5-0 record, the Long Beach Bearcats baseball team dominated the Harrison Central Red Rebels 10-2 Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Behind the Bearcats Southpaw Aaron D’Aquila from the mound, the senior pitched a complete game (7 innings) with two strikeouts allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs.

“I thought we came out pretty well, as it is easy for teams to fall behind after two victories during the week,” said Long Beach High School Head Baseball Coach Garrett LaRosa. “The guys did a really good job staying energetic all day. Aaron did a really good job for us on the mound, he didn’t always have his best stuff, but he competed for us all game.”

Loading the bases in the first inning, Long Beach scored two runs when both outfielder Ashton Schepens and senior infielder Amiri Williams crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Following a third inning home run by Harrison Central, the Bearcats answered with 8 unanswered runs the next four innings.

With all nine batters reaching base at some point in the game, Long Beach cruised to victory with multiple hits from seniors Collin Dedeaux and Charlie Starita. Additionally, the Bearcats tallied nine hits.

Senior First Baseman Cameron Fennell hit a monstrous home run in the fourth putting Long Beach ahead by a few runs and the momentum.

The Long Beach Bearcats baseball team will return home 7pm at the Mike Rutledge Stadium Monday night to host the Vancleave Bulldogs.