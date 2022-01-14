Gazebo Gazette

The Golden Crayon Award is awarded periodically by the Long Beach School District to an individual or group of people in the district who work for the schools and have gone above/beyond.

This will be someone or group that has stood out among crayons and made the collective picture look brighter. The Director of Transportation; Shane Rutledge, earned this award as he has always been willing to help the district.

Coach Rutledge’s impact goes beyond the transportation duties.

Rutledge has filled in for the assistant principal, worked with governmental or insurance agencies on storm damages, been involved in construction meetings, and overseen the implementation of new safety measures at all facilities while maintaining his duties as transportation director.

Rutledge is recognized with the award for all contributions to the school district.