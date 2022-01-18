Gazebo Gazette

Friday, January 14, the Pass Christian School District issued a Phase 3 notice during the COVID-19 protocol, which is a requirement of masks for two weeks (Jan. 18-28) based on the data collected from the last two weeks.

Face coverings will be required for students, staff, and all visitors inside the school buildings and on school buses during school hours. This change will allow the school district to keep more students in the classroom by reducing student and staff having to quarantine.

“It is our goal to continue to ensure we make all efforts to maintain a healthy and safe learning environment using the tools we have available,” said Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers. “We will evaluate our status at the end of the two-week period.”

Visit the school district website (www.pc.k12.ms.us) to review updates on the health protocol. Parents were issued this notice last Friday and are asked to notify their child’s school if they have COVID-19 or have come into close contact.

These students are to remain home and join school via the online Pass Christian Academy.