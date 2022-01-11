by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

With the 2021 holidays approaching; November 15, a commercial Burglary was discovered by the business owner Tyler Watters in downtown Pass Christian. Watters stated the burglary occurred between Friday November 12, 2021 and the reporting time.

The commercial businessman stated several items were missing including company checks and company debit card.

Later, the debit card was used at Murphy’s Oil in the amount of $35.00, Walmart in the amount of $689.08, Phillip Building Supply in the amount of $353.08, and Auto Zone in the amount of $245.53.

Pass Christian Police Investigators collected video surveillance footage from the above locations leading to the suspect’s identity (Robert Laurence Slater). Slater was added to the NCIC database as a wanted person in the above commercial burglary.

Officials reported the suspect had multiple burglary charges pending with the Pass Christian Police Department, Harrison Sheriff’s Office, D’Iberville Police Department, and Ocean Springs Police Department.

On Sunday December 19, 2021, Slater was seen walking in the area of Daughtery Road and Beatline Road by a Harrison County Deputy Officer who placed Slater in custody. Following the arrest, the suspect was transported him to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he remains in custody.

Due to his previous charges, Slater is being held on Probation Violation where he is not allowed to bond out until court.