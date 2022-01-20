by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

After going into executive session to “discuss a personnel matter in Administration” at Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting, Pass Christian City Attorney Malcolm Jones announced the resignation of long serving City Clerk Marian Governor.

No reason was given for the unexpected resignation and Alderman-at-Large Kenny Torgeson was the only dissenting vote against accepting Ms. Governor’s resignation.

Governor began working for the City in 2006 and has been a key player in the City’s government for almost 16 years. She’s worked through major disasters, through the rebuilding of The Pass after Hurricane Katrina, successfully worked with state and federal agencies, ran the Human Resources office, Purchasing office, Comptroller office and performed countless other duties not in her job description.

As you will see from comments offered on her behalf, a huge vacuum will occur when Governor formally leaves office on February 18, 2022.

Former Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott commented, “Marian was reliable, dependable and capable handling multiple and large Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Community Block Development (CBDG) grants larger than this town had ever previously seen.”

Current Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty added, “I would like to thank Marian for all of her service to the City and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors. Marian contributed a lot to Pass Christian and the city is the beneficiary of all of her great work.”

Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot stated, “I also would like to thank her and wish her well.”

Ward1 Alderwoman Betty Sparkman noted, “It is a real pleasure to work with Marian. I join others in offering her best wishes for a successful transition and prayers for a new life.”

Although several other members of the Board of Alderman expressed their deep and sincere appreciation for Governor’s work ethic, extensive corporate knowledge of City business and affairs, and her outstanding contributions to the City, they preferred to offer their comments directly and personally to her.

When contacted by The Gazebo Gazette for a comment, Governor offered, “It was an honor serving the citizens, businesses, customers, employees and elected officials for the City of Pass Christian during my employment. I am thankful for the opportunities bestowed upon me, and the memories that I will take with me. I am excited to move forward in the next chapter of my life. Wishing the city continued growth, prosperity and peace.“

So what happens next? The Board has scheduled a workshop for Monday, January 24, 2022, 6pm at the City Auditorium/Courtroom.

Options briefly mentioned included finding a suitable replacement using the current job description or changing the job description and hiring multiple clerks to perform the various duties assigned to the City Clerk.

As with all meetings where official business is conducted, this meeting is required to be open to the public.