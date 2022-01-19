Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2022 Chair, Chris Boudreaux Owner of Chris Boudreaux Allstate Agency in Pass Christian.

Boudreaux graduated from Louisiana State University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. He went on to attend the University of Arkansas and graduated in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine.

His nuclear medicine degree led him to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in August of 2004 working for Coast Cardiology. He worked his way into administration which inspired him to seek business ownership.

After leaving Coast Cardiology in 2017, he began pursuing his passion and, in April of 2019, purchased the Pass Christian Allstate agency. He is currently in the process of expanding his Allstate agency to service additional areas and is looking forward to serving more of the place which has given so much to him and to the place his family calls home.

Boudreaux and his wife, Khrystal, were married in 2005 and have two children, Camille and Cade. He supports and volunteers for multiple organizations along the Gulf Coast.

He is a member of the Chamber of Commerce, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School advisory council, Long Beach Carnival Association, St. Paul Carnival Association, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoys spending time with his family, the outdoors, and sports.

Others serving on the 2022 Pass Christian Chamber Board of Directors are:

Chuck Wood: Past Chair, Amy Wood Realty

Kristen Garriga: Chair-Elect, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Shaw Properties

Ollie Bailey: Board Member, Ollie Bailey State Farm

Jamie Daniels: Board Member, Mississippi Power

Shaninun Pittman: Board Member, Pass Christian Bookstore and Cat Island Coffee

Holly Gibbs: Board Member, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Properties

Travis Freeman: Board Member, Coast Electric Power Association

Jo Wedgeworth: Board Member, Century 21 J. Carter & Company

Suzanne Gibson: Board Member, Chemours DeLisle Plant

Kyla Jacobs: Board Member, Pass Christian Olive Oils and Vinegars

Ethan Smith: Board Member, VanKirk Wealth Advisors

Dr. Mandy Lacy: Ex Officio, Liaison, Pass Christian School District

For more information regarding the 2021 Board of Directors of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, visit mscoastchamber.com or call 228-604-0014.