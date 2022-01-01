Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian residents came out in droves to give the gift of of life at the Red Cross Blood drive held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Randolph Center.

Former Mayor Chipper McDermott, Community Volunteer Mary Bourdin, as well as a host of other “locals” donated blood that is direly needed.

In fact the Red Cross has issued an urgent request for blood donations due to a shortage of blood throughout the nation.

Donors were treated to refreshments, t-shirts as well as an opportunity to win special prizes.

Donations are still in huge demand so if you’re interested in giving the gift of life, call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).