Gazebo Gazette

U.S. Congressman Steven Palazzo and Gov. Tate Reeves joined local officials and industry representatives today at Stennis International Airport on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for a ribbon cutting ceremony at a new 24,000-square-foot hangar.

Known as the RESTORE Hangar, the state-of-the-art facility is adjacent to the main terminal and opens directly to the main ramp. It features a hangar door that is 154 feet wide and 28 feet high. The premier location includes utility rooms, restrooms and a foam fire suppression system.

“The new hangar at Stennis International Airport is an embodiment of the great investments that the RESTORE Act has brought to south Mississippi since it was passed by Congress in 2012. This bill was intended to revitalize our Gulf Coast communities, and through projects like this state-of-the-art hangar, it is doing just that. I’m proud to see a piece of legislation that I championed bringing so many new jobs to our home and that this community airport remains a premiere destination for aviation, military, and industry partners,” said Fourth District Congressman Steven Palazzo.

“When it comes to RESTORE Act funds, my top priority will always be ensuring every penny meant for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, goes to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The RESTORE Hangar will be an important part of our multilayered strategy to propel Mississippi’s economy to new heights. It highlights what we can achieve with effective partnerships at the federal, state, and local levels. I look forward to working with all of our partners to make sure Mississippi’s Gulf Coast remains a premier destination for the aviation and aerospace industries.”

The $5.24 million project was awarded to Drace Construction Corp., formerly from Long Beach, in November 2019. It was funded in part by a $1.85 million RESTORE grant.

As a result of the partnership with the NAVAIR International, business activity has increased throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Specifically, the region is now experiencing more foreign defense sales activity flowing through the state, thereby growing and diversifying the regional economy.

The activity is also contributing to Mississippi’s efforts to expand the defense industry’s presence in the state and ensuring that military assets align with the National Defense Strategy. Collectively, the close partnership fostered with the NAVAIR International aviation programs provides strategic benefits that simultaneously enhance regional economic development and strengthens U.S. International relationships and interests.

The RESTORE Hangar is among nearly 66,000 square feet of hangar space that was built or acquired at Stennis International in the past year.

Located in Kiln, Stennis International is the Mississippi Gulf Coast community airport; which features a runway.