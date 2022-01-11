by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

Based on safety concerns from local residents, the City of Pass Christian has installed new 4 way stop signs at Fleitas Avenue and E Second Street.

Residents expressed their concerns about the inability to effectively see oncoming traffic due to the close proximity of a house built on the corner of Fleitas Avenue and E Second Street as well as the close proximity of cars parking in the north side of the street.

As discussed when the Board of Alderman approved these signs, they’re also considering the addition of a cross walk as well as flashing lights on the stop signs.

The Bottom line is to take note of these signs and stop accordingly; which includes those on bicycles and golf carts.