Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College was recognized in two categories for minorities on the national Top 100 Associate Degree Producers list in 2021.

They were ranked 19 in minority engineering degrees and 41 overall for minority degrees. The information was released by Diverse magazine in its December 2021 issue.

“Being recognized for this achievement means so much to all of us at Gulf Coast as we believe it shows we are offering the best opportunities for educational success to all our students,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC president.

Information on the rankings comes from the “Completions Survey” of the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) college by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics.

Institutions who distribute the federal Title IV financial assistance are required to complete the IPEDS survey, creating a census for degrees awarded within those institutions.

Winner of the 2002 Folio Award for best education publication in America, Diverse sets the standard for reporting on diversity, access, and opportunity for all in higher education.

Released monthly, it provides relevant, credible news and information on higher education issues with a unique perspective.

Diverse is the most widely read trade magazine for and about underrepresented groups in higher education.