Long Beach Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2022 Chair, Michelle Kinsey, Building Services Supervisor at Mississippi Power.

Kinsey earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Management Information Systems and graduated with honors from The University of Southern Mississippi.

She currently manages all Conference Services operations and directs the General Services Facility Specialists who help maintain MPC’s corporate facilities. She is responsible for the planning and execution of corporate events and for managing budget activities to fund operations and increase efficiency for Conference Services.

Kinsey has oversight and ownership for waste and catering services contracts for MPC. She is also a member of Meeting Professionals International, Inc.

Others serving on the 2022 Long Beach Chamber Board of Directors are:

Chip Vonder Bruegge: Past Chair, Regions Bank

Colette Byrnes: Chair-Elect, The University of Southern Mississippi

Robin Buch: Board Member, Southern Living Assistance Services

Mia Stallings: Board Member, Hancock Whitney

Angela Bowell: Board Member, FEMA

Jennifer Glenn: Board Member, The First, A National Banking Association

Stephanie Mathes: Board Member, The Corps Network

Pam Sanders: Board Member, Bacchus Wine & Liquor

Jessica Sekinger: Board Member, The First, A National Banking Association

Philip LeBlanc: Board Member, Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty

Guy “Tanner” Montella: Board Member, Coast Roast Coffee & Tea

Donna Lishen: Ex-Officio, Century 21 J. Carter & Company

Leigh Anne Meador: Ex-Officio, Long Beach School District

For more information regarding the 2022 Board of Directors of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, visit mscoastchamber.com or call 228-604-0014.