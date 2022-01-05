by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

In their first division matchup at the Wilmer Seymour Gymnasium in Bay St. Louis, the Pass Christian Lady Pirates basketball team never trailed the Bay High Lady Tigers and earned the 34-17 win. Despite the recent COVID-19 outbreak; which canceled the boys district game, Pass High Girls basketball controlled the game defensively.

“I thought we started out pretty slow, but Bay High was very aggressive and adamant about not letting us in,” said Pass Christian Girls Head Basketball Coach Greta Ainsworth. “We did a really good job on defense and started chipping away and it was a really good team effort. We press just about every game, the second half we were more coherent.”

Lady Pirates (15-5, 1-0) jumped out with a 11-6 lead at the end of the first period with Point Guard Raven Obillo and Center Daydria Cuevas combining for 9 points. The defense spiked up during the second period with Pass only allowing four Bay High points and the Lady Pirates posted an 18-10 halftime lead.

Pass High Forward Kylah Bell took over a majority of the ball control second half, as the Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Tigers 16-7 to a comfortable 34-17 final score.

Obillo led the Lady Pirates with 9 points; including a three point basket, while Bell and Cuevas finished with 8 points a piece.

Unofficially, Bay High forfeited the boys district game against district rival Pass Christian based on the global pandemic (COVID-19) quarantine for their team.

Both Pass Christian basketball teams are scheduled to play on the road against Stone County High School in a new district opponent Friday, January 7.