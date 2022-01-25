Gazebo Gazette

Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton has informed the New Orleans Saints that he’s stepping away from his position as head coach of the professional football team. Payton has been the head coach since 2006 and has a 152-89 regular season record along with a 9-8 postseason record.

In 2009, Payton led the Saints to the franchise’s first Super Bowl Title, beating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

With the loss of future Hall-of-Fame Quarterback Drew Brees this season, New Orleans went 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

(Associated Press News Contributed to the story)