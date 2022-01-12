by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

At the recent Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting in the Gulfport Courthouse, the board elected new officers for the 2022 year while appointing officials to handle administrative roles in the county.

District 4 (Gulfport) Supervisor Kent Jones was elected President of the Harrison County Supervisors for the second time since 2016. Jones was elected in 2015 for this position after a contested primary and run-off to fill the vacancy.

District 2 (Gulfport) Supervisor Rebecca Powers was chosen to serve as the Vice President of the Board of Supervisors for the first time since being elected to office in 2019. Powers won her seat after the primary in 2019.

After electing officers, the Board of Supervisors approved the continuing employment of all current County employees including:

County Administrator – Pam Ulrich

Road Manager – Timothy L. Smith

County Engineer – Jaclyn Turner

Purchase Clerk – Jody Webster

Board Attorney – Tim C. Holleman, Boyce Holleman & Associates

Ulrich has been involved in county government for over 16 years and was appointed County Administrator in 1996. The County Administrator position is a highly responsible administrative position involving the coordination and/or direction of county government operations. The Administrator acts under the policies determined by the Board of Supervisors and is subject to the Board’s general supervision and control.

Smith, Turner, and Webster have all held these positions or similar since the last election cycle.

Holleman is a partner in the law firm of Boyce Holleman & Associates, 1720 23rd Avenue Gulfport, Mississippi. He first represented the Board of Supervisors as an associate with his father, Boyce Holleman from 1981 to 1989. He again began his representation of the Board on July 1, 2009 to present.

Board meetings are held on the first two Mondays of the month at 9:30am.