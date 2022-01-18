Gazebo Gazette

A rural Long Beach couple escaped a house fire Monday morning off Basch Road in Harrison County. The couple were asleep inside the house when the fire started before calling authorities.

“When our first responders got to the house, it was totaled in flames,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. “It took nearly 45 minutes for firefighters to bring the structure fire under control.”

According to Chief Sullivan, the house had a major loss while the cause appeared accidental. The case is still under investigation.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, Long Beach Fire Department, Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and American Medical Response (AMR) all responded to the incident.