Gazebo Gazette

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors enacted a Local State of Emergency (LSE) in preparation for potential hazardous winter weather.

Due to possible unsafe road conditions, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors has delayed report-to-work time for non-essential County employees until 10:00 am tomorrow, Friday, January 21st.

Board of Supervisors President Kent Jones asks all employees and residents to use extreme caution while driving. If you do not need to travel, please stay inside. Remember to check on your neighbors and bring pets indoors.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Harrison County takes effect at 6PM this evening and extends into tomorrow morning.

Overnight, the combination of rain and freezing temperatures could produce ice on some bridges and overpasses.

Road Reports will be posted by the Harrison County Road Department to this map in real-time:

https://harcogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c94ac7add2ff44b3b392236c0c1ce05a

Due to the cold temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will be opening:

D’Iberville – Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 4:30 pm.

10395 Automall Parkway, D’Iberville

Gulfport – St Peters By-the-Sea Episcopal Church will open at 5:00 pm.

1909 15th St, Gulfport

To account for possible icy patches Friday morning, all motorists should:

– check road reports before traveling,

– slow vehicle speeds,

– allow extra time to travel, and

– use greater following/stopping distances.