Gazebo Gazette

Friday, January 7, two team members from AMR Gulfport participated in the highly anticipated matchup of the season – the Puppies at the Playoff event! Presented by AMR parent company Global Medical Response, the adorable event matches up two teams of cute adoptable Labrador puppies who played for all the kibbles and cuddles.

Team members from the Global Medical Response Therapy Dog team were in attendance to help “rufferee” the event and demonstrate the importance of their day-to-day work with first responders from around the nation.

AMR Deputy Chief of Operations and GMR Therapy Dog Handler Charles Wise and his dog, Tucker, were looking forward to what was expected to be a very ruff and tumble game.

“We were incredibly excited to represent AMR Gulfport and the GMR Therapy Dog Team at both the Puppies at the Playoffs and College Football Playoffs Championship events,” Wise said. “Tucker and I looked forward to showing fans how our work makes a difference in the lives of first responders, and hopefully we helped some puppies find their forever homes at the same time.”

Wise was selected for the GMR Therapy Dog team in 2018. “Tucker has grown with the operation since he was 6 weeks old,” he said. “Tucker was the first GMR Therapy Dog to complete his training and be certified at the one-year mark. This usually takes up to 16 months for certification. Since his certification, Tucker and I have deployed to several large-scale events to provide comfort and support to those first responders.”

When first responders need support after a difficult call or after a long day of helping patients, GMR’s therapy dogs are there to support them.

GMR frontline caregivers and support teams provide care at a moment’s notice across the country. Particularly during the last two years, EMTs, paramedics, nurses, pilots, and firefighters have gone above and beyond, responding to areas hard-hit by COVID-19, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

The Program has certified therapy dogs who provide effective pet provided therapy services in their community and across the country.