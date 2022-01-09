Associated Press

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing government property, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said Friday.

Chad Jacobs, 55, was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and $23,584 in restitution to the Veterans Administration.

Court documents show Jacob stole personal protective equipment, electronics and medical equipment while working as the assistant chief of supply chain management for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, LaMarca’s office said in a news release.

The thefts began in 2019 and continued through December 2020. Authorities said he stole the items owned by the VA and resold them to local pawn shops and on his personal eBay account. In total, Jacob made more than $50,000 selling the stolen N-95 masks and over $9,000 selling stolen iPads and iPhones, authorities said.