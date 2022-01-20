Gazebo Gazette

Coastal Mississippi is pleased to announce the appointment of Judy Young, CDME to the role of Executive Director for the State’s coastal tri-county destination marketing organization.

Young brings over 20 years of experience in tourism program design, product development, marketing direction, convention and leisure sales, logistics and supplier management, department administration, and advocacy with the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, most recently as the Vice President of the Convention and Visitors Bureau in New Braunfels, Texas.

With a demonstrated track record of meeting crucial challenges in a fast-paced, change-oriented environment with creative thinking, shrewd planning, collaboration, and pragmatic execution, Young successfully increased the Bureau and city operating funds and improved the efficiency of Bureau operations.

In her role as Executive Director, Young will lead all marketing, sales, communication, and operational efforts at Coastal Mississippi, and will be responsible for the growth of the tri-county region’s leisure, convention, sports, and business segments by developing and executing effective brand, marketing, and sales strategies.

Young will begin her role as Coastal Mississippi’s Executive Director on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners and lead the incredibly talented team in promoting The Secret Coast, which is an extraordinary destination that has so much to offer,” said Young. “I look forward to building on the momentum that Coastal Mississippi has seen thus far, by growing and developing the region as a competitive, must-visit destination for leisure and meetings & conventions that continues to prove its leadership in the tourism industry.”

“Judy is an incredibly accomplished tourism leader and will bring a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to the organization,” said Coastal Mississippi Board President, Brooke Shoultz. “At this pivotal time for the tourism industry, Judy’s leadership will undoubtedly prove invaluable to the continued growth and prosperity of our destination, and we are excited to see what the future holds for the travel and tourism industry on The Secret Coast.”