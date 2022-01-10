Gazebo Gazette

What are your New Year’s resolutions? How about a new career? American Medical Response (AMR), part of the Global Medical Response (GMR) family of companies, has announced sign-on and retention bonuses for future and current EMTs and paramedics.

“AMR has provided ambulance service to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 40 years,” said Dwayne Tullos, Regional Director for GMR. “EMS is a wonderful career for people who want to make a difference in their community. Now is the perfect time to join AMR Gulfport. We understand and appreciate the hard work and dedication of our team members working the frontline during this unprecedented time, and to show our appreciation, we are offering retention and sign-on bonuses.”

For a limited time, eligible full-time paramedics will receive a $15,000 bonus, and eligible full-time EMTs will receive a $2,500 bonus. Those who are considering a new career should know that AMR also provides competitive benefits packages that include health insurance, disability insurance and retirement plans with a company match.

The company also offers paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement. New employees are also eligible for career and leadership development programs and several voluntary benefits packages including banking, legal, auto, home, accident and more.

Air Force veteran Marcian Bullard is a paramedic and Assistant Field Supervisor for AMR.

While in the Air Force, Bullard served as a medic, working in emergency rooms, labor and delivery and pediatrics. He also performed search and rescue missions, which included jumping out of helicopters.

“Once I retired after 20 years of military service, I decided to join AMR because they helped me get my EMT-intermediate when I was stationed in Las Vegas in 1999,” Bullard said. “Being that I traveled the world in the military a lot, AMR was a perfect choice for me because if I ever moved, they have several operations throughout the United States.”

Bullard loves being a paramedic and loves the feeling of satisfaction when he helps others.

“The scenery is always changing and for the most part you tend to see something different each day,” he said. “I think it’s great that AMR is offering sign-on and retention bonuses as it helps to bring people into the career field, and it also shows that they care about their team members. I have been able to excel at this job over the past five years due to the people that I have worked with and for. There are many ways to move up and around in this field and with AMR.”

AMR Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at AMR.net.