by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

In keeping with her commitment to not only providing a great place to eat, socialize, enjoy adult beverages and just enjoying life in The Pass, The Whiskey Bar owner, Mary-Catherine Scriber is also totally dedicated to attracting high quality entertainment.

She’s already attracted American Idol contestants, “Da Crooner” Ronny T, Andrew Schatzle, Glory Rhodes, Matt Keel, Starz, The Step Brothers, Magnolia Bayou and country stars Chapel Hart.

So what’s her latest entertainment coup? Mary-Catherine commented, “The Whiskey Bar (TWB) is pleased to announce that we’ve attracted another nationally known musician in Buddy Jewell. As part of our ongoing commitment to attracting people to our great City, TWB will continue leading the way in both promoting local musicians while attracting brand name musical artists like Chapel Hart and Buddy Jewell.”

For those unfamiliar with country star Buddy Jewell, here’s a bit of trivia: Buddy was the very first winner of the country version of American Idol called Nashville Star; he immediately produced a #1 album on the Billboard Top Country Album Charts; had two hit singles, “Sweet Southern Comfort “ and “Help Pour Out The Rain (Lacey’s Song) and he’s shared the stage with such country superstars as Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Brooks and Dunn, ZZ Top and recently Chapel Hart at their “Home Is Where The Hart Is” concert.

The Gazebo Gazette recently conducted an interview with the extremely talented yet humble Buddy Jewell:

GG: What do you want people to get out of your music?

BJ: “Good music to me moves you one way or the other emotionally. It either makes you happy or sad or contemplative or whatever and I really want people to come out and have a well rounded experience. I want to see them smiling, happy and laughing.”

Buddy also commented about the special bond he feels when playing in such small and intimate settings as TWB.

Jewell stated, “I cut my teeth on small venues before moving to Nashville and enjoy the small venues more than I do the big venues because you’re in arms reach of the audience. It’s an easier way to connect to them and I like to interact with the crowd and big venues don’t allow that to happen”.

Buddy made it a point to credit his deep and abiding faith in God for the success he’s had in the music business. You can learn more about Buddy and his music by visiting his website at buddyjewell.com.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see nationally acclaimed country star Buddy Jewell on February 5, 2022 at The Whiskey Bar. Seating is limited and tickets will go fast so drop by the Whiskey Bar to get more information and to buy your tickets.