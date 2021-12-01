Gazebo Gazette

On November 19, 2021, the “Kindness Crew” students at DeLisle Elementary School worked together to spread kindness across the school and community.

The students in the “Kindness Committee” are fourth and fifth graders selected by their teachers as representatives of kindness across the school as well as in the community.

The members spent time painting “kindness” rocks to share words of encouragement and gratitude with students, teachers, and members of the community.

It is a small token to share a big sentiment. It brought smiles to the faces of those that received the rocks as well as smiles to those that created the rocks to share.

So, as you walk around the school or community, be on the lookout for these sweet gestures that will be sure to give you a smile.