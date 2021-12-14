by Calvin Ishee, Publisher

At the December 7, 2021 meeting of the Pass Christian Board of Alderman, the Board voted unanimously to implement short term parking restrictions on Davis Avenue. The measure, introduced by Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball designated two fifteen minute parking spaces in front of Pass Cigars between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additionally the board also voted to implement two hour parking restrictions on several parking spaces located on Second Street, in front of Coast Eye Care. This restriction will also be in place Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In an email response from Alderman Kimball to questions from The Gazebo Gazette regarding why this action was taken, Alderman Kimball stated, “Recognizing the need for easy ingress and egress for businesses in town, I took it upon myself to tackle the issue of parking in more congested areas. No person or business asked me to work on this issue. But because I am a business owner myself in a large city that has major parking issues, I know that limited or difficult parking can put a damper on my business.”

He also noted that he reached out and proactively got input from local businesses. He concluded by stating, “My personal feeling is that we must make all businesses as accessible as possible so they can flourish”.

When asked who would monitor and enforce these new parking restrictions City Attorney Malcolm Jones stated, “the police department will be responsible for enforcement of these new parking rules.”

The amount of fines charged for parking violations was not addressed at this meeting.

The Board approved four usage and/or fee waiver requests for use of City facilities: Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star Chapter for use of room 106 at the Randolph Center for recurring twice a month meetings; the Art Association’s use of room 106 at the Randolph Center for weekly meetings; the PC Volunteer Fire Department’s use of the Randolph Center for their Annual Installation Dinner and the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency’s use of War Memorial Park for their annual 100 Hero Bike ride. Three of the requests were approved individually via the regular agenda while the fourth was included in the overall Consent Agenda. No explanation was given why the use and/or fee waiver requests were separated. In personnel matters the Board approved the hiring of Bruce Wilkerson to fill an existing vacancy in the Fire Department. In a 3-1 vote, the Police Department received approval to create and fill a new Captain/Commander of Operations position. Bill Brett was promoted to officially serve in this new position. The only dissenting vote came from Alderwoman Charlot. At Large Alderman Kenny Torgeson was not present at this meeting, hence the 3-1 vote. According to Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman, Brett had already been serving close to six months in this capacity while the position description was being properly completed and reviewed by the PC Civil Service Commission. According to City officials, two of the three commissioners met on November 15, 2021 where they approved the proposed job description. The third member of the commission told The Gazebo Gazette that he had not been notified about the meeting. Commissioners include Adam Pace, Donald Moore and Halle Ricketts.