Gazebo Gazette

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced that commercial fishing seasons for Gray Triggerfish and Greater Amberjack, as well as the recreational and commercial harvest of Lane Snapper, will open in Mississippi territorial waters on January 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. local time.

The recreational fishing season for Gag will close in Mississippi territorial waters at 11:59 p.m. local time on December 31, 2021. The recreational season for Red Grouper will open in Mississippi territorial waters at 12:01 a.m. local time on January 1, 2022.

The commercial season for sharks (aggregated large coastal, Hammerheads, Black Tips and small coastals) will open in Mississippi territorial waters at 12:01 a.m. local time on January 1, 2022.

The state season will run concurrent with the federal shark season in the Western Gulf of Mexico Sub-Region.

The state marine agency reminds shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.

All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open.

For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866-938-7295.