by Hunter Dawkins & Calvin Ishee

With four trophies, two bowl wins, and one ring for an undefeated season, the summary of the 2021 season for the Pass Christian Youth Recreational Raiders was successful at all age groups. Two Youth Raiders recreational teams won bowl games, as the 5-6 year olds won the Iron Bowl with an 11-2 record and the under 12 went undefeated at 13-0 in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Football League.

“We started off the season with a great day at the high school,” said Pass Christian Recreational Director Bret Bentz, who has brought the program to win 14 Divisional Championships and 10 Super Bowl victories among the Gulf Coast in nine years. “It starts with help from the high school football coaches getting the kids on the right page.”

Super Bowl Champions came together at the recent Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Pass Christian Recreation Director Bentz proudly extolled the talents and huge successes of this year’s youth Pass football teams.

Bentz lauded the coaches and players of both the U6 and U12 Pass Christian Raiders for becoming the reigning Champions of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Football League. The league consists of George County, D’Iberville, St Martin, Vancleave, East Central, Moss Point, Stone County, Lyman, Diamondhead, Bay Saint Louis, and Picayune.

“With the 11-12 year olds going back to back undefeated seasons,” expressed Bentz. “Is a huge accomplishment for our program.”

Special tributes were given to all of the coaches involved in this year’s youth football program: Melvin Smith, Shane Bowser, Cenica Barnes, Larry Burks, Johnny Buckley, and Coach Quez.

“I could not do this without the help of my volunteer coaches, parents, community, and players,” stated Bentz.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot congratulated the teams for their successful season and thanked the coaches for all that they do for the youth of Pass Christian.