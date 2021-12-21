Gazebo Gazette

A Pass Christian resident; Mason Brown, was sentenced to serve 110 months in federal prison and pay a $10,000 fine for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Previously, Brown had been arrested eight additional times in Harrison County; including burglary of a dwelling and a felony bad check.

The sentence was announced in a release by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, on November 10, 2020, knowingly possessed a firearm as a convicted felon. Brown pled guilty on April 29, 2021 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.