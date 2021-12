Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy Campus Ministry helped Dunbar Village kick off their 12 days of Christmas celebration by caroling with the residents.

The highlight of the event was Sophie Talazac’s solo performance of the most famous Christmas melody, “Silent Night”.

