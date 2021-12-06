Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) senior Eugenie Saunders has been awarded a $2500 scholarship from Coast Electric Power Association. The students are selected based upon their academic achievements, participating in student organizations and volunteerism in their schools, churches and communities and participation in local cooperative activities and/or interviews.

An honors student, Saunders is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, French Honor Society, Campus Ministry, Yearbook Club Editor, OLA Golf team, and serves as an OLA Ambassador.

To date, Eugenie’s other accomplishments and recognitions include: United States History Grit Award, Outstanding Service Hours Award, French I Grit Award, The Leonard Bernstein Award for Outstanding Musicianship, and Extracurricular Leadership Award for the Saint Stanislaus Regiment Band.

Marilyn Pigott, OLA principal, said, “Eugenie is a remarkable young lady who exudes a positive spirit and demonstrates strong student and community leadership skills. Her dedication to learning and succeeding has paved her way to a rewarding future. She is an exceptional role model and an inspiration to all of the OLA community.”

Eugenie has received admission into the Early Entry Program for the University of South Alabama (USA) School of Nursing. The Early Entry Program (EEP) is a unique program that allows high-achieving high school seniors to earn pre-approved acceptance into the College of Nursing.

She attends Holy Family church, where she is active in the youth group program, an alter server, and a member of the Holy Family band. She is the daughter of Regina Saunders of Long Beach.