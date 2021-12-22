Gazebo Gazette
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified four state fishing records this month.
Rodie Armes, 11, of Pass Christian set the youth record for Ladyfish, using conventional tackle with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 11.04 ounces.
Blake Bosarge, 13, of Gautier set the youth record for Scamp, using conventional tackle with a fish weighing 20 pounds, 12 ounces.
Dustin Conway of Ocean Springs set a conventional tackle record for Golden Tilefish with a fish weighing 20 pounds, 11.68 ounces and Jordan Matthews of Gulfport set a conventional tackle record for Inshore Lizardfish with a fish weighing 9.1 ounces.