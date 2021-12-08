by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After last year’s event was canceled due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, the Long Beach Community Development Association (LBCDA) brought back the Sea Santa Sail-A-Bration waterless boat parade for the eighth year Saturday, December 4.

With over a dozen boat captains and the Long Beach High School marching band participating, the parade finished at the Harper McCaughan Town Green under the Christmas lights and festivities.

“It was a wonderful Sea Santa Sail-A-Bration Saturday evening and we have the only waterless boat parade on the Coast,” expressed Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “It was nice to see smiling faces and children waving their hands for Christmas throws. This is a unique event to the city our citizens and boaters look forward to each year.”

The event had two sponsors with Philip J. LeBlanc, Real Estate Agent of Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty and RWS Heating & Cooling, LLC.

As Mayor Bass and others recognized the LBCDDA for their hard work on the event, their mission remains to promote Long Beach by enhancing the quality of life for all citizens through business growth, tourism and community initiatives.