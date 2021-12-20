Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach & Pass Christian Police Departments will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Christmas/New Year’s blitz campaign which runs from Friday, December 17, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

The goal of this campaign is part of their commitment to reduce the number of accidents caused by impaired driving. Extra officers will be assigned at various times and locations during this period.

These officers will be conducting patrols and checkpoints looking for impaired drivers and seatbelt violations.

Both department urge everyone to drive safely, wear seat-belts, and to use a designated driver if consuming any alcohol.