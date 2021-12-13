by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After nearly three decades of coaching football in Mississippi, Long Beach High School Head Coach Ryan Ross has decided to hang it up. Originally from the Southwest corner of the state, Ross went 1-18 during his two year coaching stint for the Bearcats.

“We’ve put something in place and we’re headed in the right direction,” said Ross, who previously compiled a nine year, 61-44 record at Ocean Springs. “There are better days coming for the Bearcats.”

Coach Ross has an overall 79-76 head coaching record, but was a coordinator at Southwest Community College.

“I have a business opportunity outside of coaching that I can’t pass up for me and my family,” expressed Ross discussing his future plans. “I do need to recharge, but I may return to coaching.”

Ross conveyed that his plan was to teach at Long Beach High School until the end of the school year.

The Bearcats are currently on a 15-game losing streak with the last victory against West Harrison High School on September 4, 2020. Long Beach has not won a district game since 2018.

Long Beach High School is currently taking applications to fill the vacancy. The applicant must have a valid teaching license and football coaching experience is required. Contact Long Beach School District Athletic Director Russ Badeaux at Russ.badeaux@lbsdk12.com of (228)865-1956.