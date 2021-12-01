by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

The Harrison County Chancery Clerk’s Office announces the purchase of seven ION Business Concepts Self-Serve Payment Kiosks machines for collecting delinquent taxes in the Chancery Clerk’s office. The Kiosk machines also serve the Harrison County Tax Collector’s Office for a taxpayer to make payments for Real Property Tax, Personal Property Tax, Mobile Home Tax, and Car Tag Renewal.

The Kiosks are conveniently located in the following locations: Harrison County Courthouse – Gulfport, Harrison County Courthouse – Biloxi, Harrison County Tax Collector’s Satellite Office – Orange Grove.

Off-site locations include: Harrison County – Orange Grove Library, Long Beach City Hall, and D’Iberville City Hall.

The Chancery Clerk’s office and the Tax Collector’s office will deliver a reliable and efficient payment transaction. The kiosk will eliminate standing in line for in person transactions thus providing a less time-consuming option for customers that walk up, select their service, pay securely, and walk away in less time and with no contact with others.

The offices will download, process, and mail out your transaction the following day.

“The kiosk machines are a convenient method of payment for delinquent taxes and completes the Land Redemption process”, said Harrison County Chief Deputy Chancery Clerk, Angela Thrash. “When delinquent taxes are paid it will allow the taxpayer to pay their current taxes to the Tax Collector, Sharon Nash Barnett.”

According to Harrison County Tax Collector; Sharon Nash Barnett, there are many options that taxpayers across the Coast can use these machines for.

“We strive to provide convenient and efficient service for the taxpayers so we teamed up together to provide several locations throughout the county,” said Barnett. “This is another convenient alternative for Harrison County taxpayers to pay taxes on: Real & Personal Property, Mobile Home and Car Tag Renewals.”

Once the payment is approved the taxpayer will receive a transaction confirmation via email. County office staff will download, process and mail out your transaction the following day, not the same day.

“This is a good opportunity for our citizens to not have to drive to the courthouse,” conveyed Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “These machines allow local citizens to carry business easier and handle your transactions easier.”

ION Business Concepts is a Madison, MS based company providing business consulting for Self-Serve Payment Kiosks, Point of Sale/Service Systems, Debit/Credit Card Processing, Integrated Payments, E-commerce, Digital Menu Boards, and Capital Funding.