Gazebo Gazette

The Harrison County Players at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Harrison County Campus will open the theater season with their production of The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow, in the campus’s Arena Theatre on December 2. Showtimes on December 2-4 are at 8 p.m. and on December 5 at 2 p.m.

The 39 Steps is a parody of the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film. The play’s concept calls for the entirety of the 1935 adventure film to be performed with a cast of only four. One actor plays the hero, an actress plays the three women with whom he has romantic entanglements, and two other actors play every other character in the show: heroes, villains, men, women, children and even the occasional inanimate object.

This often requires lightning-fast quick-changes and occasionally for them to play multiple characters at once. Thus, the film’s serious spy story is played mainly for laughs, and the script is full of allusions to (and puns on the titles of) other Alfred Hitchcock films, including Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, Psycho, Vertigo, and North by Northwest.

Artistic staff includes Ryan Pierini, director, lighting design, scenic design, and technical director; Matt Bankston, stage manager; Otis Smith, light board operator; Drama Production class and cast, construction crew; and Elaina Dunning, Amelia Taylor and Grace Noelle Williams, backstage crew. Cast includes Casey Stone as Richard Hannay; Amelia Taylor as Annabella/Ms. Jordan; Elaina Dunning as Margaret/Inspector; Grace Noelle Williams as Pamela; Kathe Newcomb as Mrs. Higgins/Professor; Kenny Yocom as Crofter/Sheriff; Ryan Pierini as Clown 1; and Brooke Ladner as Clown 2.

In January, the Harrison County Players will offer Lee Blessing’s “Eleemosynary” in the MGCCC Arena Theatre. Details are coming soon.

Season subscriptions (1 ticket to each production) are available for $28 for Regular and $15 for Student. Flex Passes (3 tickets available on all shows) are also available: $33 Regular, $20 Student.

For more information, contact Ryan Pierini at ryan.pierini@mgccc.edu.